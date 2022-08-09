 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indoco Remedies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 407.90 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 407.90 crore in June 2022 up 5.54% from Rs. 386.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in June 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 39.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.43 crore in June 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 87.67 crore in June 2021.

Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2021.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 392.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.78% returns over the last 6 months and -12.98% over the last 12 months.

Indoco Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 394.89 400.27 386.49
Other Operating Income 13.01 8.61 --
Total Income From Operations 407.90 408.88 386.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.07 131.41 96.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.81 5.88 29.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.22 -5.81 -15.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.31 72.88 74.67
Depreciation 20.10 18.04 22.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 18.25 19.67 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.94 104.38 114.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.20 62.43 64.58
Other Income 1.13 0.29 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.33 62.72 65.44
Interest 4.13 3.04 4.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.20 59.68 61.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.20 59.68 61.21
Tax 9.73 19.31 21.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.47 40.37 39.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.47 40.37 39.61
Equity Share Capital 18.43 18.43 18.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 4.38 4.30
Diluted EPS 4.17 4.38 4.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 4.38 4.30
Diluted EPS 4.17 4.38 4.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
