Indoco Remedies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 407.90 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.90 crore in June 2022 up 5.54% from Rs. 386.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in June 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 39.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.43 crore in June 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 87.67 crore in June 2021.

Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2021.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 392.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.78% returns over the last 6 months and -12.98% over the last 12 months.