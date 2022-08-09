English
    Indoco Remedies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 407.90 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 407.90 crore in June 2022 up 5.54% from Rs. 386.49 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in June 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 39.61 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.43 crore in June 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 87.67 crore in June 2021.

    Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2021.

    Indoco Remedies shares closed at 392.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.78% returns over the last 6 months and -12.98% over the last 12 months.

    Indoco Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations394.89400.27386.49
    Other Operating Income13.018.61--
    Total Income From Operations407.90408.88386.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.07131.4196.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.815.8829.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.22-5.81-15.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.3172.8874.67
    Depreciation20.1018.0422.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses18.2519.67--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.94104.38114.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2062.4364.58
    Other Income1.130.290.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.3362.7265.44
    Interest4.133.044.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2059.6861.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.2059.6861.21
    Tax9.7319.3121.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.4740.3739.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.4740.3739.61
    Equity Share Capital18.4318.4318.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.174.384.30
    Diluted EPS4.174.384.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.174.384.30
    Diluted EPS4.174.384.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
