Indoco Remedies Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.49 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.49 crore in June 2021 up 40.1% from Rs. 275.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.61 crore in June 2021 up 129.89% from Rs. 17.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.67 crore in June 2021 up 78.48% from Rs. 49.12 crore in June 2020.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2020.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 438.70 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.07% returns over the last 6 months and 68.80% over the last 12 months.