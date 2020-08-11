Indoco Remedies Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 275.86 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.86 crore in June 2020 up 9.18% from Rs. 252.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.23 crore in June 2020 up 690.37% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.12 crore in June 2020 up 110% from Rs. 23.39 crore in June 2019.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2019.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 249.75 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and 64.09% over the last 12 months.