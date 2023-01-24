 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indoco Remedies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore in December 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 357.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.87 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.02 crore in December 2022 down 15.69% from Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2021.

Indoco Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 398.64 404.60 357.76
Other Operating Income -- 28.09 --
Total Income From Operations 398.64 432.69 357.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.55 106.05 80.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.52 33.90 31.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.72 -12.56 -3.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.76 80.03 71.01
Depreciation 17.16 15.65 19.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- 18.78 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.88 118.73 104.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.49 72.11 54.18
Other Income 0.37 0.34 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.86 72.45 54.34
Interest 7.01 5.25 3.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.85 67.20 50.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.85 67.20 50.53
Tax 9.98 17.56 17.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.87 49.64 32.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.87 49.64 32.97
Equity Share Capital 18.43 18.43 18.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 5.39 3.58
Diluted EPS 3.02 5.39 3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 5.39 3.58
Diluted EPS 3.02 5.39 3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited