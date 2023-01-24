Indoco Remedies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore in December 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 357.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.87 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.02 crore in December 2022 down 15.69% from Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2021.