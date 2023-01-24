English
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Indoco Remedies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore in December 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 357.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.87 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.02 crore in December 2022 down 15.69% from Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2021.

    Indoco Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations398.64404.60357.76
    Other Operating Income--28.09--
    Total Income From Operations398.64432.69357.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.55106.0580.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.5233.9031.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.72-12.56-3.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.7680.0371.01
    Depreciation17.1615.6519.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--18.78--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.88118.73104.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4972.1154.18
    Other Income0.370.340.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.8672.4554.34
    Interest7.015.253.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.8567.2050.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.8567.2050.53
    Tax9.9817.5617.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8749.6432.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8749.6432.97
    Equity Share Capital18.4318.4318.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.025.393.58
    Diluted EPS3.025.393.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.025.393.58
    Diluted EPS3.025.393.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited