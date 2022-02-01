Indoco Remedies Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 357.76 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.76 crore in December 2021 up 7.78% from Rs. 331.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021 up 31.15% from Rs. 25.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 60.33 crore in December 2020.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2020.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 385.35 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.64% returns over the last 6 months and 26.30% over the last 12 months.