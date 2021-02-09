Indoco Remedies Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 331.94 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.94 crore in December 2020 up 14.72% from Rs. 289.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.14 crore in December 2020 up 169.16% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.33 crore in December 2020 up 68.38% from Rs. 35.83 crore in December 2019.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2019.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 316.20 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.58% returns over the last 6 months and 38.05% over the last 12 months.