Indoco Remedies Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 289.34 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.34 crore in December 2019 up 10.2% from Rs. 262.56 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2019 up 74.91% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.83 crore in December 2019 up 41.34% from Rs. 25.35 crore in December 2018.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2018.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 233.50 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.49% returns over the last 6 months and 12.53% over the last 12 months.