Indoco Remedies Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 262.56 crore, down 5.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.56 crore in December 2018 down 5.59% from Rs. 278.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2018 down 76.43% from Rs. 22.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.35 crore in December 2018 down 42.07% from Rs. 43.76 crore in December 2017.

Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2017.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 210.35 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.82% over the last 12 months.