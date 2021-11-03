Indoco Remedies Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.87 crore, up 17.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.87 crore in September 2021 up 17.86% from Rs. 328.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.69 crore in September 2021 up 62.53% from Rs. 25.65 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.45 crore in September 2021 up 42.8% from Rs. 61.24 crore in September 2020.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.78 in September 2020.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 457.25 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.79% returns over the last 6 months and 79.31% over the last 12 months.