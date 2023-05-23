English
    Indoco Remedies Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 428.16 crore, up 4.65% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 428.16 crore in March 2023 up 4.65% from Rs. 409.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.81 crore in March 2023 down 36.19% from Rs. 40.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2023 down 19.27% from Rs. 80.84 crore in March 2022.

    Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.39 in March 2022.

    Indoco Remedies shares closed at 347.80 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.50% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.

    Indoco Remedies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations428.16399.20400.52
    Other Operating Income----8.61
    Total Income From Operations428.16399.20409.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.41116.55131.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.4514.525.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.61-0.72-5.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.6982.1373.24
    Depreciation17.6917.1718.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses----19.67
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.24124.68104.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0744.8762.49
    Other Income0.500.360.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.5745.2362.79
    Interest8.647.013.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.9338.2259.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.9338.2259.75
    Tax13.1210.0719.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.8128.1540.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.8128.1540.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.8128.1440.45
    Equity Share Capital18.4318.4318.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.803.054.39
    Diluted EPS2.803.054.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.803.054.39
    Diluted EPS2.803.054.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

