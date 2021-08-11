Indoco Remedies Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.75 crore, up 40.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.75 crore in June 2021 up 40.2% from Rs. 275.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.66 crore in June 2021 up 132.75% from Rs. 17.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.76 crore in June 2021 up 79.43% from Rs. 48.91 crore in June 2020.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2020.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 437.40 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.95% returns over the last 6 months and 75.14% over the last 12 months.