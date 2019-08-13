Indoco Remedies Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'07 Jun'06 Net Sales/Income from operations 247.18 73.60 80.30 Other Operating Income 5.50 -- -- Total Income From Operations 252.68 73.60 80.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 62.65 34.81 30.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 18.79 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.17 -1.44 2.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 60.91 9.01 7.36 Depreciation 16.99 2.17 2.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses 11.12 -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 72.62 23.76 17.18 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.43 5.29 20.37 Other Income 0.64 0.36 2.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.07 5.65 22.46 Interest 6.12 2.16 1.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 3.49 20.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.05 3.49 20.87 Tax -1.90 1.39 5.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.85 2.10 15.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.85 2.10 15.85 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.85 2.10 15.85 Equity Share Capital 18.43 11.82 11.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 1.78 13.41 Diluted EPS 0.20 1.78 13.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 1.78 13.41 Diluted EPS 0.20 1.78 13.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited