Indoco Remedies Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.20 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:Net Sales at Rs 399.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.51% from Rs. 358.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 32.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.40 crore in December 2022 down 15.23% from Rs. 73.61 crore in December 2021.
Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021. Indoco Remedies shares closed at 404.75 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.
Indoco Remedies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations399.20404.95358.00
Other Operating Income--28.09--
Total Income From Operations399.20433.04358.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials116.55106.0580.01
Purchase of Traded Goods14.5233.9031.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.72-12.56-3.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost82.1380.4171.31
Depreciation17.1715.6519.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses--18.78--
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses124.68118.61104.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.8772.2054.23
Other Income0.360.350.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.2372.5554.39
Interest7.015.253.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.2267.3050.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.2267.3050.58
Tax10.0717.5717.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.1549.7332.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.1549.7332.99
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.1449.7332.99
Equity Share Capital18.4318.4318.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.055.403.58
Diluted EPS3.055.403.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.055.403.58
Diluted EPS3.055.403.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

