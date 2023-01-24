Indoco Remedies Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.20 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:Net Sales at Rs 399.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.51% from Rs. 358.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 32.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.40 crore in December 2022 down 15.23% from Rs. 73.61 crore in December 2021.
Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.
|Indoco Remedies shares closed at 404.75 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.
|Indoco Remedies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|399.20
|404.95
|358.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|28.09
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|399.20
|433.04
|358.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.55
|106.05
|80.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.52
|33.90
|31.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|-12.56
|-3.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|82.13
|80.41
|71.31
|Depreciation
|17.17
|15.65
|19.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|18.78
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.68
|118.61
|104.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.87
|72.20
|54.23
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.35
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.23
|72.55
|54.39
|Interest
|7.01
|5.25
|3.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.22
|67.30
|50.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.22
|67.30
|50.58
|Tax
|10.07
|17.57
|17.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.15
|49.73
|32.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.15
|49.73
|32.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.14
|49.73
|32.99
|Equity Share Capital
|18.43
|18.43
|18.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.05
|5.40
|3.58
|Diluted EPS
|3.05
|5.40
|3.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.05
|5.40
|3.58
|Diluted EPS
|3.05
|5.40
|3.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited