Indo Thai Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, up 56.98% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.04 1.88 6.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.04 1.88 6.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.70 0.61 0.48 Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.18 6.91 0.96 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.10 -5.70 4.89 Other Income 0.02 0.07 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.12 -5.63 4.90 Interest 0.04 0.35 0.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.09 -5.98 4.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.09 -5.98 4.73 Tax 0.89 -0.30 1.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.19 -5.68 3.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.19 -5.68 3.67 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.19 -5.68 3.67 Diluted EPS 7.19 -5.68 3.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.19 -5.68 3.67 Diluted EPS 7.19 -5.68 3.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited