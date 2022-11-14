Indo Thai Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, up 56.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in September 2022 up 56.98% from Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in September 2022 up 96.08% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021.
Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021.
|Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 253.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.59% returns over the last 6 months and 126.14% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Thai Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.04
|1.88
|6.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.04
|1.88
|6.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.61
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.18
|6.91
|0.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.10
|-5.70
|4.89
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.12
|-5.63
|4.90
|Interest
|0.04
|0.35
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.09
|-5.98
|4.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.09
|-5.98
|4.73
|Tax
|0.89
|-0.30
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.19
|-5.68
|3.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.19
|-5.68
|3.67
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.19
|-5.68
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|7.19
|-5.68
|3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.19
|-5.68
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|7.19
|-5.68
|3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited