Indo Thai Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, up 56.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in September 2022 up 56.98% from Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in September 2022 up 96.08% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021.
Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021. Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 253.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.59% returns over the last 6 months and 126.14% over the last 12 months.
Indo Thai Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations10.041.886.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.041.886.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.700.610.48
Depreciation0.070.060.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.186.910.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.10-5.704.89
Other Income0.020.070.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.12-5.634.90
Interest0.040.350.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.09-5.984.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.09-5.984.73
Tax0.89-0.301.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.19-5.683.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.19-5.683.67
Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.19-5.683.67
Diluted EPS7.19-5.683.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.19-5.683.67
Diluted EPS7.19-5.683.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm