Indo Thai Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, up 56.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in September 2022 up 56.98% from Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in September 2022 up 96.08% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021.