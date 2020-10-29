Indo Thai Secu Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, up 96.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in September 2020 up 96.55% from Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2020 up 1815.81% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2020 up 577.19% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2019.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2019.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 22.60 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 41.69% returns over the last 6 months and -1.74% over the last 12 months.