Indo Thai Secu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 27.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 27.15% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 down 1941.8% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2023 down 1311.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.
Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 265.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -12.96% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Thai Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.08
|2.59
|2.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.08
|2.59
|2.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.74
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.14
|1.22
|1.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.78
|0.57
|0.66
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.76
|0.60
|0.72
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.85
|0.52
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.85
|0.52
|0.39
|Tax
|-2.24
|0.22
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.61
|0.30
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.61
|0.30
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.61
|0.30
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-7.61
|0.30
|0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.61
|0.30
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-7.61
|0.30
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited