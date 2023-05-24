Indo Thai Secu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 27.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 27.15% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 down 1941.8% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2023 down 1311.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 265.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -12.96% over the last 12 months.