Indo Thai Secu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, down 54.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in March 2022 down 54.37% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 down 84.47% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 303.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.47% returns over the last 6 months and 477.85% over the last 12 months.