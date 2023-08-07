Indo Thai Secu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.91 crore, up 267.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.91 crore in June 2023 up 267.85% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2023 up 160.38% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2023 up 186.36% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in June 2022.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 241.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.24% returns over the last 6 months and 41.00% over the last 12 months.