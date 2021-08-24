Indo Thai Secu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore, up 269.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore in June 2021 up 269.46% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021 up 482.94% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in June 2021 up 466.93% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2020.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 6.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2020.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 82.10 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.57% returns over the last 6 months and 343.78% over the last 12 months.