Indo Thai Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 231.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 857.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Indo Thai Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.59 10.04 2.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.59 10.04 2.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.74 0.70 0.77
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.22 1.18 1.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.57 8.10 0.00
Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 8.12 0.00
Interest 0.08 0.04 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.52 8.09 -0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.52 8.09 -0.24
Tax 0.22 0.89 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 7.19 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 7.19 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 7.19 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.30 7.19 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 7.19 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.30 7.19 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited