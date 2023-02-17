Indo Thai Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 231.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 857.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.