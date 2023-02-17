Indo Thai Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 231.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 857.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 324.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.57% returns over the last 6 months and 13.32% over the last 12 months.