Indo Thai Secu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, down 72.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in December 2021 down 72.85% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 104.51% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 99.04% from Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2020.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 269.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)