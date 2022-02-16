Indo Thai Secu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, down 72.85% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in December 2021 down 72.85% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 104.51% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 99.04% from Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2020.
Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 269.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)
|Indo Thai Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.24
|6.40
|8.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.24
|6.40
|8.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.48
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.40
|0.96
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|4.89
|6.95
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|4.90
|7.19
|Interest
|0.24
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|4.73
|7.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|4.73
|7.00
|Tax
|-0.01
|1.06
|1.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|3.67
|5.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|3.67
|5.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|3.67
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|3.67
|5.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|3.67
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|3.67
|5.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited