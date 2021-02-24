Indo Thai Secu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, up 130.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in December 2020 up 130.95% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2020 up 698.17% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2020 up 318.39% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2019.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2019.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 50.50 on February 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 172.97% returns over the last 6 months and 123.45% over the last 12 months.