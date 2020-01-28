Indo Thai Secu Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore, down 46.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore in December 2019 down 46.51% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019 up 141.26% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2019 up 152.17% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2018.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 24.85 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -11.72% over the last 12 months.