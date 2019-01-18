Indo Thai Secu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, down 48.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in December 2018 down 48.3% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 95.79% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 down 92.34% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2017.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2017.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 34.80 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.47% returns over the last 6 months and -67.82% over the last 12 months.