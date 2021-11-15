Indo Thai Secu Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2021 up 27.77% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2021 down 3.97% from Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021 up 26.53% from Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2020.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.77 in September 2020.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 114.40 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 111.85% returns over the last 6 months and 497.39% over the last 12 months.