English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo Thai Secu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 22.71% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 22.71% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2023 down 4774.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2023 down 3653.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 265.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -12.96% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Thai Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.172.532.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.172.532.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.50----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.47----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.021.131.30
    Depreciation0.140.130.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.311.341.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.32-0.07-0.05
    Other Income0.240.160.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.090.100.12
    Interest0.090.080.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.180.01-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.180.01-0.21
    Tax-2.530.23-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.65-0.22-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.65-0.22-0.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.65-0.22-0.16
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.65-0.27-0.19
    Diluted EPS-7.65-0.27-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.65-0.27-0.19
    Diluted EPS-7.65-0.27-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Indo Thai Secu #Indo Thai Securities #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am