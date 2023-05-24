Indo Thai Secu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 22.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 22.71% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2023 down 4774.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2023 down 3653.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 265.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -12.96% over the last 12 months.