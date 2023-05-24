Indo Thai Secu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 22.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 22.71% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2023 down 4774.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2023 down 3653.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 265.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -12.96% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Thai Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.17
|2.53
|2.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.17
|2.53
|2.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.47
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.13
|1.30
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.31
|1.34
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.32
|-0.07
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.16
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.09
|0.10
|0.12
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.18
|0.01
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.18
|0.01
|-0.21
|Tax
|-2.53
|0.23
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.65
|-0.22
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.65
|-0.22
|-0.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.65
|-0.22
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.65
|-0.27
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-7.65
|-0.27
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.65
|-0.27
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-7.65
|-0.27
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited