Indo Thai Secu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 55.13% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2022 down 55.13% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 150.18% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 94.65% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 303.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.47% returns over the last 6 months and 477.85% over the last 12 months.

Indo Thai Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.81 2.21 6.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.81 2.21 6.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 0.78 0.71
Depreciation 0.16 0.15 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.39 1.44 0.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.16 4.54
Other Income 0.16 0.06 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.10 5.03
Interest 0.33 0.24 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 -0.35 4.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 -0.35 4.89
Tax -0.02 -0.02 2.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -0.33 2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -2.19
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.33 0.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.16 -0.33 0.31
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.33 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.33 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.33 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.33 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

