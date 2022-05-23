Indo Thai Secu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 55.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2022 down 55.13% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 150.18% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 94.65% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 303.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.47% returns over the last 6 months and 477.85% over the last 12 months.