Indo Thai Secu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 55.13% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2022 down 55.13% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 150.18% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 94.65% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021.
Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 303.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.47% returns over the last 6 months and 477.85% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Thai Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.81
|2.21
|6.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.81
|2.21
|6.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|0.78
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.15
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.39
|1.44
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.16
|4.54
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.06
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.10
|5.03
|Interest
|0.33
|0.24
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.35
|4.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-0.35
|4.89
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|2.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.33
|2.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-2.19
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.33
|0.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.16
|-0.33
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.33
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.33
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.33
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.33
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
