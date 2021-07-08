Indo Thai Secu Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.27 crore, up 152.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.27 crore in March 2021 up 152.73% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 up 102.79% from Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021 up 137.82% from Rs. 13.83 crore in March 2020.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.30 in March 2020.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 52.75 on July 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.71% returns over the last 6 months and 194.69% over the last 12 months.