Indo Thai Secu Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore, up 260.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore in June 2021 up 260.59% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021 up 512.3% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2021 up 455.3% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2020.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 6.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2020.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 80.95 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.74% returns over the last 6 months and 337.57% over the last 12 months.