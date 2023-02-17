Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 360% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 324.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 89.52% returns over the last 6 months and 18.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo Thai Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.53
|10.00
|2.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.53
|10.00
|2.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|1.02
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|1.24
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|7.60
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.13
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|7.74
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.08
|0.04
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|7.70
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|7.70
|-0.35
|Tax
|0.23
|0.80
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|6.90
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|6.90
|-0.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|6.90
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|6.94
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|6.94
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|6.94
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|6.94
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited