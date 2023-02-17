 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 360% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Indo Thai Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.53 10.00 2.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.53 10.00 2.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.13 1.02 0.78
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.34 1.24 1.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 7.60 -0.16
Other Income 0.16 0.13 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 7.74 -0.10
Interest 0.08 0.04 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 7.70 -0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 7.70 -0.35
Tax 0.23 0.80 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 6.90 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 6.90 -0.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.22 6.90 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 6.94 -0.33
Diluted EPS -0.27 6.94 -0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 6.94 -0.33
Diluted EPS -0.27 6.94 -0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited