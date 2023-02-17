Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 360% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.