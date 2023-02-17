English
    Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 360% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 324.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 89.52% returns over the last 6 months and 18.97% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Thai Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.5310.002.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.5310.002.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.020.78
    Depreciation0.130.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.341.241.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.077.60-0.16
    Other Income0.160.130.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.107.74-0.10
    Interest0.080.040.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.017.70-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.017.70-0.35
    Tax0.230.80-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.226.90-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.226.90-0.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.226.90-0.33
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.276.94-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.276.94-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.276.94-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.276.94-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am