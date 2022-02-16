Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, down 73.23% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in December 2021 down 73.23% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 106.51% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 99.32% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2020.
Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 269.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 246.41% returns over the last 6 months and 527.56% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Thai Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.21
|6.37
|8.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.21
|6.37
|8.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.49
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.44
|0.97
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|4.76
|6.79
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|4.81
|7.12
|Interest
|0.24
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|4.63
|6.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|4.63
|6.93
|Tax
|-0.02
|1.05
|1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|3.59
|5.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|3.59
|5.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.33
|3.59
|5.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|3.59
|5.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|3.59
|5.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|3.59
|5.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|3.59
|5.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited