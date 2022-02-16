Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, down 73.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in December 2021 down 73.23% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 106.51% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 99.32% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2020.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 269.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 246.41% returns over the last 6 months and 527.56% over the last 12 months.