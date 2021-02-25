Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore, up 129.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore in December 2020 up 129.86% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2020 up 726.35% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2020 up 304.42% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2019.

Indo Thai Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2019.

Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 53.00 on February 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 186.49% returns over the last 6 months and 134.51% over the last 12 months.