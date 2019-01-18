Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore, Down 47.22% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.81 11.21 12.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.81 11.21 12.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.07 12.25 0.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.55 -1.37 2.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.53 0.47 0.53 Depreciation 0.15 0.13 0.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.45 0.98 0.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 -1.25 8.81 Other Income 0.40 0.45 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 -0.79 8.92 Interest 0.24 0.15 0.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 -0.95 8.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.22 -0.95 8.71 Tax 0.04 -0.20 2.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 -0.74 6.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.17 -0.74 6.32 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -0.05 -0.12 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.05 -0.79 6.20 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -0.79 6.20 Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.79 6.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -0.79 6.20 Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.79 6.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited