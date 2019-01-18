Indo Thai Secu Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore, Down 47.22% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Thai Securities are: Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore in December 2018 Down 47.22% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 Down 99.24% from Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 Down 93.3% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2017. Indo Thai Secu EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.20 in December 2017. Indo Thai Secu shares closed at 34.80 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.47% returns over the last 6 months and -67.82% over the last 12 months. Indo Thai Securities Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.81 11.21 12.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.81 11.21 12.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.07 12.25 0.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.55 -1.37 2.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.53 0.47 0.53 Depreciation 0.15 0.13 0.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.45 0.98 0.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 -1.25 8.81 Other Income 0.40 0.45 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 -0.79 8.92 Interest 0.24 0.15 0.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 -0.95 8.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.22 -0.95 8.71 Tax 0.04 -0.20 2.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 -0.74 6.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.17 -0.74 6.32 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -0.05 -0.12 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.05 -0.79 6.20 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -0.79 6.20 Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.79 6.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -0.79 6.20 Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.79 6.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 18, 2019 10:42 am