Indo Tech Trans Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.56 crore, down 46.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.56 crore in March 2020 down 46.01% from Rs. 67.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020 down 1130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 86.91% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2019.

Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 94.75 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.68% returns over the last 6 months and -0.26% over the last 12 months.