Indo Tech Trans Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.56 crore, down 46.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Tech Transformers are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.56 crore in March 2020 down 46.01% from Rs. 67.72 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020 down 1130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 86.91% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2019.
Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 94.75 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.68% returns over the last 6 months and -0.26% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Tech Transformers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.56
|67.44
|67.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.56
|67.44
|67.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.44
|37.35
|40.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.30
|14.85
|11.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.00
|5.39
|5.43
|Depreciation
|1.20
|1.20
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.23
|8.87
|8.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-0.22
|-0.35
|Other Income
|2.06
|1.30
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|1.08
|0.14
|Interest
|0.08
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|1.03
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|1.03
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.03
|1.03
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.03
|1.03
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.62
|10.62
|10.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|0.97
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|0.97
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|0.97
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|0.97
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am