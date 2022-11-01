Indo Rama Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.04 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1,078.04 crore in September 2022 up 10.82% from Rs. 972.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 down 95.26% from Rs. 51.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in September 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 48.91 crore in September 2021.
Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in September 2021.
|Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 59.70 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.26% returns over the last 6 months and 21.34% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,078.04
|1,135.44
|972.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,078.04
|1,135.44
|972.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|825.53
|829.43
|764.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46.44
|14.36
|0.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.54
|-0.23
|-33.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.31
|30.06
|28.45
|Depreciation
|7.85
|8.06
|7.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|177.97
|201.78
|165.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.52
|51.98
|39.31
|Other Income
|19.36
|0.50
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.84
|52.48
|41.28
|Interest
|12.39
|10.78
|14.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.45
|41.70
|26.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.45
|41.70
|26.66
|Tax
|--
|1.51
|-25.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.45
|40.19
|51.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.45
|40.19
|51.73
|Equity Share Capital
|261.11
|261.11
|261.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|1.54
|1.98
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|1.54
|1.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|1.54
|1.98
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|1.54
|1.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited