Indo Rama Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.04 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1,078.04 crore in September 2022 up 10.82% from Rs. 972.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 down 95.26% from Rs. 51.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in September 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 48.91 crore in September 2021.
Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in September 2021. Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 59.70 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.26% returns over the last 6 months and 21.34% over the last 12 months.
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,078.041,135.44972.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,078.041,135.44972.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials825.53829.43764.66
Purchase of Traded Goods46.4414.360.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.54-0.23-33.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.3130.0628.45
Depreciation7.858.067.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses177.97201.78165.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.5251.9839.31
Other Income19.360.501.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8452.4841.28
Interest12.3910.7814.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.4541.7026.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.4541.7026.66
Tax--1.51-25.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.4540.1951.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.4540.1951.73
Equity Share Capital261.11261.11261.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.091.541.98
Diluted EPS0.091.541.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.091.541.98
Diluted EPS0.091.541.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
