Indo Rama Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.04 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,078.04 crore in September 2022 up 10.82% from Rs. 972.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 down 95.26% from Rs. 51.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in September 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 48.91 crore in September 2021.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in September 2021.