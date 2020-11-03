Indo Rama Synth Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 471.68 crore, down 17.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.68 crore in September 2020 down 17.34% from Rs. 570.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.97 crore in September 2020 up 68.34% from Rs. 44.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020 up 92.25% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2019.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 22.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 82.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.86% over the last 12 months.