Indo Rama Synth Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 471.68 crore, down 17.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 471.68 crore in September 2020 down 17.34% from Rs. 570.63 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.97 crore in September 2020 up 68.34% from Rs. 44.12 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020 up 92.25% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2019.
Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 22.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 82.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.86% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|471.68
|118.61
|570.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|471.68
|118.61
|570.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|349.33
|55.74
|420.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.32
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.11
|53.57
|19.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.07
|14.24
|21.57
|Depreciation
|8.76
|8.40
|21.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|118.40
|35.80
|110.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.09
|-49.14
|-23.11
|Other Income
|11.23
|1.67
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.86
|-47.47
|-22.88
|Interest
|16.93
|18.52
|21.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.79
|-65.99
|-44.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-11.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.79
|-77.62
|-44.12
|Tax
|-11.82
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.97
|-77.62
|-44.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.97
|-77.62
|-44.12
|Equity Share Capital
|261.11
|261.11
|261.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-2.97
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-2.97
|-1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-2.97
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-2.97
|-1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am