Indo Rama Synth Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 570.63 crore, up 44.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 570.63 crore in September 2019 up 44.68% from Rs. 394.41 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.12 crore in September 2019 down 35.25% from Rs. 32.62 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2019 down 119.34% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2018.
Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 30.55 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and 50.49% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|570.63
|533.33
|394.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|570.63
|533.33
|394.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|420.59
|434.42
|383.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.75
|27.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.41
|-27.12
|-115.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.57
|20.61
|19.05
|Depreciation
|21.59
|21.46
|21.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|110.58
|97.95
|74.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.11
|-14.74
|-16.09
|Other Income
|0.23
|1.14
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.88
|-13.60
|-14.91
|Interest
|21.24
|32.31
|32.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.12
|-45.91
|-47.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.12
|-45.91
|-47.31
|Tax
|--
|-15.87
|-14.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.12
|-30.04
|-32.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.12
|-30.04
|-32.62
|Equity Share Capital
|261.11
|261.11
|159.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|-1.16
|-2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|-1.16
|-2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|-1.16
|-2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|-1.16
|-2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
