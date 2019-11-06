Indo Rama Synth Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 570.63 crore, up 44.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.63 crore in September 2019 up 44.68% from Rs. 394.41 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.12 crore in September 2019 down 35.25% from Rs. 32.62 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2019 down 119.34% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2018.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 30.55 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and 50.49% over the last 12 months.