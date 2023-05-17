Indo Rama Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 843.15 crore, down 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 843.15 crore in March 2023 down 29.72% from Rs. 1,199.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 97.97% from Rs. 107.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.55 crore in March 2023 down 78.69% from Rs. 129.28 crore in March 2022.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2022.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 45.35 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.24% returns over the last 6 months and -34.94% over the last 12 months.