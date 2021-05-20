Indo Rama Synth Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 814.36 crore, up 70.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 814.36 crore in March 2021 up 70.88% from Rs. 476.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.20 crore in March 2021 up 357.22% from Rs. 49.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.33 crore in March 2021 up 1294.38% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2020.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2020.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 59.65 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 144.97% returns over the last 6 months and 386.94% over the last 12 months.