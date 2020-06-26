Indo Rama Synth Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 476.57 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.57 crore in March 2020 up 9.21% from Rs. 436.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.84 crore in March 2020 up 70.57% from Rs. 169.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2020 up 89.4% from Rs. 85.53 crore in March 2019.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 18.00 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -28.85% over the last 12 months.