English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo Rama Synth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 814.55 crore, down 28.26% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 814.55 crore in June 2023 down 28.26% from Rs. 1,135.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 52.08 crore in June 2023 down 229.58% from Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.22 crore in June 2023 down 136.7% from Rs. 60.54 crore in June 2022.

    Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 45.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations814.55843.151,135.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations814.55843.151,135.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials631.60736.80829.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.681.0114.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.05-108.40-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.8928.6730.06
    Depreciation8.067.628.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.49162.57201.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.2214.8851.98
    Other Income0.945.050.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.2819.9352.48
    Interest21.8019.2710.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-52.080.6641.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-52.080.6641.70
    Tax---1.511.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-52.082.1740.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-52.082.1740.19
    Equity Share Capital261.11261.11261.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.990.081.54
    Diluted EPS-1.990.081.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.990.081.54
    Diluted EPS-1.990.081.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Rama Synth #Indo Rama Synthetics (India) #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!