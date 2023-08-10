Indo Rama Synth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 814.55 crore, down 28.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 814.55 crore in June 2023 down 28.26% from Rs. 1,135.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 52.08 crore in June 2023 down 229.58% from Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.22 crore in June 2023 down 136.7% from Rs. 60.54 crore in June 2022.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 45.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.