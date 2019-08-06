Indo Rama Synth Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 533.33 crore, up 50.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.33 crore in June 2019 up 50.01% from Rs. 355.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.04 crore in June 2019 down 2.88% from Rs. 29.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2019 up 1207.04% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2018.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 30.20 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.18% returns over the last 6 months and 8.24% over the last 12 months.