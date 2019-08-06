Indo Rama Synth Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 533.33 crore, up 50.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 533.33 crore in June 2019 up 50.01% from Rs. 355.54 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.04 crore in June 2019 down 2.88% from Rs. 29.20 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2019 up 1207.04% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2018.
Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 30.20 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.18% returns over the last 6 months and 8.24% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:55 pm