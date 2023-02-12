Indo Rama Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.74 crore, down 19.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 849.74 crore in December 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 1,058.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.08 crore in December 2022 down 167.17% from Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.23 crore in December 2022 down 141.21% from Rs. 97.62 crore in December 2021.
Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 52.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -36.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|849.74
|1,078.04
|1,058.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|849.74
|1,078.04
|1,058.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|633.62
|825.53
|805.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|76.60
|46.44
|10.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.16
|-3.54
|-55.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.14
|28.31
|24.90
|Depreciation
|7.58
|7.85
|7.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|158.15
|177.97
|178.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.19
|-4.52
|86.57
|Other Income
|0.38
|19.36
|3.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.81
|14.84
|89.85
|Interest
|16.27
|12.39
|19.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.08
|2.45
|70.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.08
|2.45
|70.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|-25.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.08
|2.45
|95.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.08
|2.45
|95.40
|Equity Share Capital
|261.11
|261.11
|261.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|0.09
|3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|0.09
|3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|0.09
|3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|0.09
|3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited