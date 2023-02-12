 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indo Rama Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.74 crore, down 19.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 849.74 crore in December 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 1,058.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.08 crore in December 2022 down 167.17% from Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.23 crore in December 2022 down 141.21% from Rs. 97.62 crore in December 2021.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 849.74 1,078.04 1,058.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 849.74 1,078.04 1,058.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 633.62 825.53 805.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 76.60 46.44 10.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.16 -3.54 -55.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.14 28.31 24.90
Depreciation 7.58 7.85 7.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.15 177.97 178.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.19 -4.52 86.57
Other Income 0.38 19.36 3.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.81 14.84 89.85
Interest 16.27 12.39 19.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -64.08 2.45 70.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -64.08 2.45 70.39
Tax -- -- -25.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.08 2.45 95.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.08 2.45 95.40
Equity Share Capital 261.11 261.11 261.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 0.09 3.65
Diluted EPS -2.45 0.09 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 0.09 3.65
Diluted EPS -2.45 0.09 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited